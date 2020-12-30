Graviocoin (GIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $435.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.61 million and $435.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00567388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00155311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00300980 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049986 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

