Metacoin (MTC) Price Reaches $0.0709 on Top Exchanges

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metacoin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Metacoin has a total market cap of $75.99 million and approximately $38,609.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00273936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.01961272 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

