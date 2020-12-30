ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $153,101.00

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $153,101.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00273936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.50 or 0.01961272 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,135,294,997 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

