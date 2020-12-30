Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives $14.80 Average PT from Analysts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,821,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105,123 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Interface by 866.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Interface by 43.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 176,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

TILE traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

