Artfinity Price Tops $0.0111 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Artfinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $67,730.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00275101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.86 or 0.01966218 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

