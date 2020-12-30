Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches Market Cap of $706,976.83

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $706,976.83 and approximately $71,367.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00129218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.42 or 0.00570223 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00155712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00050205 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

