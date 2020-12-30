Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) will announce sales of $180.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the lowest is $177.77 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $171.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year sales of $635.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.63 million to $638.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $737.49 million, with estimates ranging from $731.30 million to $747.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAXN. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $9,623,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,733,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $256,532.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,990.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,371 shares of company stock worth $23,855,795 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 118.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after purchasing an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.88. 384,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,859. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $134.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

