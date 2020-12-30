B2BX (B2B) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.72 Million

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One B2BX token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges including B2BX, Tidex, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, B2BX has traded 41% lower against the dollar. B2BX has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00275101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.86 or 0.01966218 BTC.

About B2BX

B2BX (B2B) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. B2BX’s official website is www.b2bx.exchange . B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX

B2BX Token Trading

B2BX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit, Tidex and B2BX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

