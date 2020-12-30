Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Up 6.5%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60. 1,863,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,139,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPPI. BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The company has a market cap of $525.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

