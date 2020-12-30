Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 422,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 394,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

FURY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Beacon Securities raised Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

