Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Trading 7% Higher

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENOB) shares traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. 164,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 177,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

