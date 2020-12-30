Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Shares Up 7.2%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.32. 1,778,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,651,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTCF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $3,827,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $2,468,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $1,047,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 185.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

