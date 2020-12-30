Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trevena by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRVN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 2,014,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

