GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 7.4%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $41.35. 2,901,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,702,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.17 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 over the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at about $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after acquiring an additional 468,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.