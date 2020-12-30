$752.21 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report sales of $752.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $761.16 million. Ciena posted sales of $832.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,373,286 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 39.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 982,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

