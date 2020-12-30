$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.92. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

