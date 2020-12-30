Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 89,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,868. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.