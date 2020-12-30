William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on WIMHY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

WIMHY traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 289,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,158. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.28. William Hill has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

