Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 7,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,601. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Atlantia has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

