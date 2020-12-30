Arion (ARION) Hits Market Cap of $85,811.59

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Arion has traded 71.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $85,811.59 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00024671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00129352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00572283 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00155875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00301688 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,392,886 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

