ADAMANT Messenger Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $949,763.49 and $439.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,887,973 coins and its circulating supply is 85,745,962 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.