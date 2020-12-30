LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 8.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 3,639,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,804,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 25.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

