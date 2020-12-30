AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 8.5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price was up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.13. Approximately 150,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 336,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

A number of analysts have commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $6,876,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

