Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Up 8%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. 471,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 693,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.