Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Up 7.6%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.85. 737,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,441,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock has a market cap of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

