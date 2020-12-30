Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 521,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 500,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kubient alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

In other Kubient news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. acquired 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,934.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.