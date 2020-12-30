Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

TSE LB traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.40. 230,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,610. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$241.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

