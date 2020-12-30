Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 11th

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, January 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,439,738. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

