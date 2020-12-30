JD Coin (JDC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38,210.00

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.69 million and $38,210.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00132078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00577126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00159159 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050945 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.