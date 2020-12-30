pNetwork (PNT) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $1.29 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00280193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01993774 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (PNT) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,681,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,538,415 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling pNetwork

pNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

