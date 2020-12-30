Semux Reaches Market Cap of $234,647.10 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $234,647.10 and approximately $4,386.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003214 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

