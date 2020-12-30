Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0026

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $81,277.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00132078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.76 or 0.00577126 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00159159 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,423,118,578 tokens. The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

