Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Trading Up 9.4%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s stock price was up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 141,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 323,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The firm has a market cap of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

