Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading 9.9% Higher

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 5,425,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,673,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $432.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.10.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

