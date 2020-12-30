One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Up 10.8%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.00. 309,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 222,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of 193.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.43% of One Stop Systems worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.