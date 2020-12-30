Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shot up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.98. 419,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 194,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,952. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPST. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

