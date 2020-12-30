22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 11.8%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) shares shot up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.36. 3,220,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,754,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.