Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 16.7%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 303,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 167,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.07 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

