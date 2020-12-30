Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kamada posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

KMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kamada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 313,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,920. The company has a market cap of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

