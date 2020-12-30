Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report $60.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $55.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $241.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $245.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.95 million, with estimates ranging from $234.80 million to $235.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.88. 52,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

