Dai Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $302.73 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Dai has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $302.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.01984321 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,150,786,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,786,300 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

