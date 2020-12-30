OneLedger Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $142,867.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.01984321 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,707,754 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, UEX, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.