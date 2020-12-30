Vodi X (VDX) Trading Up 159.4% This Week

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 103.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded 159.4% higher against the US dollar. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $320,218.91 and approximately $1,901.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vodi X token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00131586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00577267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00158566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00304202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

