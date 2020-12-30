Analysts Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) PT at $37.75

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in UGI by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,799. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.