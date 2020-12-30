Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Up 22.1%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price shot up 22.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.47. 38,729,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 6,562,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGR. Aegis reduced their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,615,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

