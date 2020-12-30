Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Trading 50.2% Higher

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares were up 50.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 147,879,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 14,400,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Novan alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.13.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.