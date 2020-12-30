Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.22

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 351095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.