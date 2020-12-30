Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.63

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 96977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

