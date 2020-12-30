Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.36

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 209625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.