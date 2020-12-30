Arweave (AR) Price Tops $2.44 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00008458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $81.40 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00282253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00025252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01988896 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

